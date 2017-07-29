« Porsche recalls around 21,500 Cayenne diesel cars in Europe for emissions fix | Main | Continental Motors Group expands general aviation diesel engine family with new fixed- and rotary-wing variants »

Print this post

Irizar lands contracts for 15 12m electric buses in Madrid, 4 18m artic electric buses in Barcelona

29 July 2017

Irizar has been awarded the contract for Madrid’s first 15 electric buses and Barcelona’s first four electric articulated buses. With the capture of these 22 new units for the mainland market, Irizar e-mobility has become the market leader for electric buses in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Bilbao and San Sebastián.

Barcelona Metropolitan Transport (Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona - TMB) is acquiring four 18.73-meter electric articulated buses. With this purchase, the Barcelona-based company is tackling the first phase of transforming the H16 line to a 100% electric, zero emissions route.

These buses, Irizar’s first 18-meter articulated buses in Spain, will enter into service in June 2018 and will join the two 12-meter buses which have been operating in the city since 18 August 2014 and which are part of the European Commission’s ZeEus project.

Prior to this, Irizar and Donostibús will spend 6 months testing an articulated bus on the city’s 28 line, Hospitals. Irizar will install an opportunity charging station (made for the group by Jema) to charge this bus throughout the day.

The Municipal Transport Company (Empresa Municipal de Transportes - EMT) and Madrid City Council have purchased 15 buses which will be the first 100% electric buses to join the municipal company’s fleet. In addition to the 12-meter bus units, 15 chargers will be supplied for night charging in depots. The onboard energy in the buses is 376 kWh and the power of the charging station is 100 kW.

These buses are scheduled to be delivered in December of this year and will operate on several lines in the city of Madrid.

Valencia has purchased its first unit while Bilbao has purchased two more 12-meter long buses, all of which must be delivered before the end of this year.

These buses are being manufactured at the new premises of Irizar e-mobility (an Irizar Group company) located in the town of Aduna, Gipuzkoa. This marks the beginning of serial production and the creation of the first 100 jobs in this company.

Irizar e-mobility is the most recently created company within the Irizar Group and offers comprehensive turnkey electromobility solutions.

It combines the knowledge and experience of all the Group’s companies to create comprehensive urban mobility solutions: 100% electric buses and their major infrastructure systems required for charging, drive and energy storage, all of which are designed and manufactured with the Group’s 100% European technology and with Irizar’s warranty and service quality.

The product range includes 10.8m and 12m city buses, articulated or bi-articulated buses and other electric vehicles to serve cities. Irizar e-mobility’s first 100% electric, 18m BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) unit is completing durability and reliability testing prior to its distribution to customers, and it will be launched onto the market at the end of this year.

Irizar electric buses have been operating in various European countries since 2014. In 2014, Irizar became the first European manufacturer in the sector to deliver two 100% electric vehicles to Barcelona and delivered the first unit to San Sebastian.

In 2015, the first units were delivered to London, Marseille and the Barcelona metropolitan area (Mohn, SA) and tests were carried out in various European cities.

In 2016, 6 units were delivered to Marseille for France’s first fully electric line along with other units to San Sebastián and Bilbao. In the same year, the first articulated bus unit was manufactured after spending 6 months undergoing durability testing at Idiada (Tarragona).

In 2017, 26 new 12-meter long buses will be delivered. At the end of this year, work will begin to manufacture 22 articulated buses; the four units recently purchased by Barcelona (TMB) and the 18 units purchased by the Basque Coast-Adour Agglomeration.