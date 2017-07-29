« Continental Motors Group expands general aviation diesel engine family with new fixed- and rotary-wing variants | Main

NVIDIA & AutonomouStuff speed development of autonomous vehicles with DRIVE PX on Wheels; full kits in cars

29 July 2017

NVIDIA has partnered with AutonomouStuff, a supplier of components used within autonomy systems, to deliver kits packaging the NVIDIA DRIVE PX in vehicles with sensors. DRIVE PX on Wheels is available in three versions: advanced, basic and custom.

Each comes with a vehicle configured by AutonomouStuff with sensors and the NVIDIA end-to-end autonomous driving platform, allowing developers to focus on creating their own self-driving solutions. The advanced kit begins with a Ford Fusion, which is loaded with a NVIDIA DRIVE PX AI car computer, as well as cameras, LIDAR, radar, navigation sensors and a drive-by-wire system, including:

2x Velodyne VLP16 LiDARs, with VLP32 coming soon

11x Sekonix cameras

1x Xsens MTI-G710, a GNSS-aided, IMU-enhanced GNSS/INS offering high-quality position and orientation

6x radars

1x NovAtel SPAN IGM-A1 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

1x ibeo Four Layer Multi-Echo LUX Sensor. The ibeo LUX HD scans and measures simultaneously on 4 parallel layers to compensate for the rocking movements of a vehicle and for detection of slopes. In addition, up to 3 reflections can be detected per measurement per layer.

The NVIDIA DriveWorks software development kit (SDK), which comes pre-installed in DRIVE PX, gives developers a foundation for building applications, including computationally intensive algorithms for object detection, map localization, and path planning. AutonomouStuff installs DRIVE PX, so that developers can instantly access the reference applications, tools and library modules in the SDK.



DRIVE PX installed in the trunk of the car. Click to enlarge.

The advanced kit offers an extensive array of sensors and peripherals for data acquisition, storage, and development of applications ranging from Level 3 to Level 5 autonomy. Instead of spending months setting up sensors or calibrating software, developers can jump straight to building their own applications.

A basic kit is also available. It includes a Polaris GEM compact electric car, as well as DRIVE PX, DriveWorks, cameras, navigation sensors and a drive-by-wire system. This entry level kit is an affordable option for many development needs. It’s suited for applications such as low-speed campus shuttles in hospitals, colleges, factories and other similar scenarios.

For specific research and development needs, AutonomouStuff will configure a custom kit for any vehicle. This provides flexibility with placement and choice of sensors. From the advanced kit to the basic kit, there is a wide spectrum of possible sensor configurations for a development vehicle.