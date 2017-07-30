« UK, Iran team develops new materials to improve enhanced oil recovery | Main

Japan team reports pathway to green ammonia: photocatalytic conversion of nitrogen with water

30 July 2017

Researchers in Japan report that a commercially available TiO 2 with a large number of surface oxygen vacancies, when photo-irradiated by UV light in pure water with nitrogen—successfully produces ammonia (NH 3 ). The solar-to-chemical energy conversion efficiency is 0.02%, which is the highest efficiency among the early reported photocatalytic systems. This is, however, lower than that of natural photosynthesis (0.1%) and artificial photosynthesis such as overall water splitting and H 2 O 2 production (0.2%).

Although improved catalytic activity is necessary, the noble-metal-free TiO 2 system therefore shows a potential as a new artificial photosynthesis for green NH 3 production, the team suggests in a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Ammonia (NH 3 ) is an indispensable chemical for synthesis of fertilizers and fibers. It has also received much attention as a potential hydrogen carrier due to its high hydrogen density (17.6 wt %) and low liquefying pressure (∼8 atm). Traditionally, NH 3 has been manufactured by the Haber−Bosch process using H 2 and N 2 for over 100 years. This process, however, needs extremely high pressures (>200 bar) and high temperatures (>673 K), with large amounts of H 2 produced by steam reforming of fossil fuels with a large concomitant emission of CO 2 . Catalytic processes that produce NH 3 using N 2 and earth-abundant reducing reagents at atmospheric pressure and room temperature are desired for a clean, safe, and sustainable NH 3 synthesis. —Hirakawa et al.

Photocatalytic nitrogen reduction is an attractive pathway because it can use light energy, the team pointed out. The basic concept uses photoformed valence band holes (VB h+) to oxidize water; N 2 reduction by the conduction band electrons (CB e−) produces NH 3 . As a result of this, NH 3 is produced from water and N 2 under ambient conditions by using sunlight as energy source. The large free energy gain of this reaction (ΔG° = 339 kJ mol−1)13 makes this a potential new artificial photosynthesis.

A number of inorganic or organic semiconductors have been tried for NH 3 production, but these suffer from low activity or stability.

The rate-determining step of the N 2 reduction cycle is the cleavage of the N≡N bond. This bond has an extremely high dissociation energy (941 kJ mol−1). Creation of active sites that efficiently promote N≡N cleavage is therefore necessary. It is well-known that transition-metal complexes with Mo, W, Fe, or Ru cations efficiently promote the N≡N cleavage by strong coordination, where trivalent titanium (Ti3+) is one possible cation.

Here we report that the Ti3+ species are inherently created on the surface defects of a commercially available TiO 2 and behave as very active sites for N 2 reduction. The TiO 2 with a large number of surface defects, therefore, successfully produces NH from water and N under sunlight irradiation. —Hirakawa et al.

In addition, the cheap, robust, and noble-metal-free TiO 2 successfully produces NH 3 very efficiently (180 μM) under sunlight.

