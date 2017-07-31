« Toyota wins Altair Enlighten Award for weight savings; CFRP inner panels on Prius Prime, Lexus LC 500 | Main | 2017 Chrysler Pacifica wins Altair Enlighten Award for weight reduction in full vehicle category; Toyota, Faurecia and AP&T module, technology winners »

Toyota to collaborate with the American Center for Mobility; $5M to support connected and automated vehicle testing

31 July 2017

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) will support the American Center for Mobility (ACM) (earlier post) as a Founder-level sponsor with a $5-million contribution.

The ACM is a non-profit testing and product development facility for future mobility, designed to enable safe validation of connected and automated vehicle technology, and accelerate the development of voluntary standards. The American Center for Mobility will be a uniquely purpose-built facility at the 335-acre historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti Township in Southeast Michigan.

As an ACM contributor, Toyota will be a member of a government-industry team which supports ACM initiatives to create the large-scale test environment where various companies can test their Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) technologies. Toyota believes the creation of this unique test environment will help support the development acceleration of innovative CAV technologies, because it allows technologies testing under a safe and controlled environment.

Toyota believes this initiative will foster further innovation through collaboration with government and academic partners. Toyota hopes that ACM serves as a catalyst for safer and more efficient transportation solutions with vehicles equipped with advanced CAV technologies.

We are excited to be the first automaker joining this effort to create a test ground for advanced vehicle technologies in our backyard. Together with industry and government partners, we would like to set a direction to realize connected and automated vehicles to help improve safety and mobility. —Jeff Makarewicz, group vice president Safety and Vehicle Performance at TMNA Research & Development Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.