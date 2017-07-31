« LanzaTech collaborating with Swayana to convert waste gases from ferroalloy production to ethanol | Main | Toyota wins Altair Enlighten Award for weight savings; CFRP inner panels on Prius Prime, Lexus LC 500 »

Two new H2 stations bring total in Germany to 32

31 July 2017

Germany’s H 2 filling station network is growing at an increasing pace. After the opening of stations in Wiesbaden and Frankfurt in June, Daimler, Shell and Linde have now commissioned two more hydrogen stations in Sindelfingen and Pforzheim. This brings the number of fueling options for fuel-cell cars in Baden-Württemberg to nine, making the federal state Germany’s leading H 2 region. The openings are another step in the partners’ efforts towards establishing a nationwide H 2 supply network.

Germany currently has a total of 32 hydrogen refueling stations in operation, sponsored by the German government via its National Innovation Programme for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP). Altogether, the German government contributed €1.8 million (US$2.1 million) to the construction of the two new stations. By 2018, the plan is to have 100 filling stations. As many as 400 service stations are planned by 2023 as part of the H2 Mobility Joint Venture.

The Clean Energy Partnership (CEP) demonstration project laid the foundations for the expansion of Germany’s hydrogen infrastructure by establishing common standards and norms.

The two latest hydrogen stations in Baden-Württemberg feature state-of-the-art technology and an intuitive fueling experience for drivers, similar to refueling conventional vehicles. The refueling process takes between three and five minutes to complete. Sindelfingen and Pforzheim each have the capacity to serve 40 hydrogen-powered cars per day from now on.

The new sites are conveniently located on the A8 (Pforzheim) and A81 (Sindelfingen) motorways, at key intersection points for traffic routes in southwestern Germany. The Sindelfingen H2 station is located near the historic Daimler vehicle production plant, which houses the company’s research and development center, whose responsibilities include overseeing the development of the next generation of Mercedes-Benz fuel cell vehicles based on the GLC.

Daimler is the builder of the two hydrogen stations; their H 2 filling technology comes from the technology company Linde. Both are located at Shell service stations. All three companies are partners in the H2 Mobility joint venture, which is working to expanding the hydrogen infrastructure in Germany.

Daimler AG will present its latest generation of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC later this year.

Other hydrogen stations are currently at the planning stage or under construction in Germany. This year, for example, filling stations in Wendlingen, Karlsruhe, Munich, Bremen and Kassel are to follow.

H2 Mobility just recently called for suggestions for other service station sites: several stations are to be built in regions with the largest potential hydrogen sales by number of fuel-cell cars (700 bar).