Toyota Mobility Foundation launches research program to support innovative hydrogen energy solutions

31 July 2017

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has launched a research program to spur the development of a “hydrogen society”—envisioned as a set of communities with integrated, green-energy networks powered by mini-hydrogen plants that aim to create a carbon-free, hydrogen distribution system. TMF has begun soliciting research proposals under this new program.

TMF will emphasize innovations in the generation; storage and transport; and applications of hydrogen when screening the submitted proposals. A panel of hydrogen and energy experts from universities and public-sector research organizations will review the proposals and oversee their selection.

The Toyota Mobility Foundation seeks projects that demonstrate progress in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and lowering the cost of hydrogen by 2030. Additionally, in an effort to maintain longevity, TMF will focus on attracting young researchers to participate in the program.

The program will last five years. For the first year, the Toyota Mobility Foundation will solicit proposals from applicants from both universities and public-sector institutions in Japan. After the initial year, TMF will open the program to accept proposals from across the world, outside of Japan.

The total envisioned budget is approximately ¥100 million (approximately US$890,000); TMF anticipates 10-20 projects, with up to ¥10 million (approximately US$89,000) per project.

The Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility.