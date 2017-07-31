« Photo-activated catalyst converts CO2 to CO for clean fuel technology; no unwanted byproducts | Main

Print this post

Verdezyne groundbreaking for first bio-based DDDA plant; replacing petroleum

31 July 2017

Verdezyne Inc., a synthetic biology company producing bio-based chemicals, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its VerdePalm plant, Verdezyne’s first commercial-scale renewable chemicals manufacturing facility, in southern Malaysia. The new facility is designed to produce bio-based long chain diacids via fermentation of Verdezyne’s proprietary yeast, which has been engineered to use non-food biomass to produce high value chemicals. The first product produced at VerdePalm will be dodecanedioic acid (DDDA)—a 12-carbon diacid that is a component of many consumer products currently made from petroleum.

DDDA is a main building block of FerroShield, Verdezyne’s nitrate-free dibasic acid mixture used in a variety of corrosion inhibitor applications. FerroShield can be used in numerous corrosion inhibitor applications including metalworking fluids, engine coolants, metal cleaners, die cast release agents, and aqueous hydraulic fluids.

The VerdePalm plant is expected to be completed in 12-18 months. VerdePalm will be the world’s first bio-based plant for DDDA production.