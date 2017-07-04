« Wärtsilä to provide engines, emissions control and navigational control for new Virgin Voyages cruise ship fleet | Main

Print this post

Groupe Renault to further autonomous vehicle development with new simulation joint venture with Oktal

4 July 2017

Groupe Renault is taking a 35% stake in a new joint venture, Autonomous Vehicle Simulation (AVS), formed together with Oktal, a subsidiary of Sogeclair, a French aerospace and simulation company based in Toulouse, France. This step will allow Renault and the Renault-Nissan Alliance to continue delivering a menu of advanced technologies by furthering autonomous vehicle development testing in a virtual environment.

The newly formed AVS partnership will also benefit the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which has committed to launch more than 10 vehicles with autonomous capabilities by 2020. The Alliance has already engaged in the virtual testing of Autonomous vehicles using SCANeR,/a> simulation software, originally invented by Renault, that was co-developed with Oktal.

Oktal is a supplier of advanced automotive and train driving simulators for research, engineering and training operations. Oktal is the editor the SCANeR software package, used in the automotive sector to deal with ADAS, autonomous vehicle and HMI use cases.

Building on more than 15 years of collaborative development at Renault, the formation of AVS will further enhance product development using driving simulators. This new joint venture will acquire the automotive assets of Sogeclair’s Oktal subsidiary, which will be transferred to the newly formed company.

This acquisition supports Groupe Renault’s strategy to deliver the vehicle of the future: electric, connected and autonomous. We are very pleased to partner with Oktal to form AVS and thereby support French innovation. This partnership will help us to speed up building our offer of new services and improve our customer experience. —Gaspar Gascon, Executive Vice President, Product Engineering of Groupe Renault

Simulation testing has become strategic for the automotive industry with the widespread use of assistive technologies and autonomous cars. Fleet testing and simulation go hand in hand with developing autonomous vehicles. In order to achieve the targeted level of reliability, test vehicles must accumulate a vast number of kilometers, which would normally take many years of driving. Along with fleet tests and accelerated testing methods, simulation with virtual testing is helpful to accelerate the process and accommodate it within a project timeline.