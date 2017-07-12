« Blue Bird unveils two new electric school buses at the 2017 STN Expo; partners Adomani and EDI | Main | Ricardo develops new model-based EV battery control technology; evaluating new cell chemistries »

Print this post

London Taxi relaunches as London EV Company; order for 225 vehicles from The Netherlands

12 July 2017

London Taxi Company (LTC) has relaunched as London EV Company (LEVC), marking the next stage in the company’s transformation. Underpinned by an investment totalling £325 million (US$420 million), LEVC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely, intends to be the urban commercial vehicle provider of choice for cities around the world. LEVC also revealed the final version of the new London Taxi—the TX—and its eCity technology comprising an advanced battery electric powertrain with a small gasoline generator.

Applied to the all-new electric TX, the technology allows for a range of more than 400 miles including well over 70 miles range with zero emissions.

Due to launch in London later this year, LEVC is finalizing its quality and testing regime for the TX which has taken it to the extreme heat of the Arizona desert and freezing temperatures in the Arctic Circle. LEVC expects strong demand from its launch market in London once the order book opens on 1 August 2017.

A key consideration for the company’s new name and brand positioning is its international strategy, which has been boosted by the news that LEVC has received its first major international order from RMC in the Netherlands for an initial 225 vehicles to be delivered in 2018. RMC, one of the Netherlands’ largest taxi operators, has been appointed as the importer and operator.