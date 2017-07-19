« Federal-Mogul Powertrain introducing IROX 2 polymer bearings for crankshafts; effective for hybrid and start/stop applications | Main | BorgWarner to acquire Sevcon in $200M deal »

Tata Motors introduces engines for bio-methane buses

19 July 2017

Tata Motors has designed and developed bio-methane engines (5.7 SGI & 3.8 SGI) for LCV, ICV & MCV buses, three of which were on display at an event in Pune, India. The presented model was the Tata LPO 1613 with 5.7 SGI NA BS-IV IOBD-II compliant technology, fueled with renewable natural gas (RNG). The model is already in operation by PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited).

We are delighted to present yet another product with innovation in alternate fuel technologies, to cater to the need for a greener country. The use of Bio-CNG will contribute in a positive manner to the Smart Cities proposition of keeping them clean and is a good option for wet garbage management. —Girish Waugh, Head, Commercial Vehicles Business, Tata Motors