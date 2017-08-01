« Intel extends cash offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye | Main | Pathway for CO2 catalytic processing of oleic acid into C8-C15 alkanes; jet-range hydrocarbons »

Dürr and BMW receive Surcar award for concept of smart paint shop

1 August 2017

At the Surcar 2017 conference on automotive body finishing in Cannes, Dürr and BMW received the award for technique for their concept of a smart paint shop and how to increase production efficiency by digitization.

The jury at the biennial congress on automotive body finishing traditionally selects the winners for three awards: Innovation, Technique and the Jury’s Award. The congress brings together an international audience of decision-makers and experts in automotive body painting from more than 25 countries.

Dr. Hans Schumacher, Board Spokesman of Dürr Systems AG and Hermann Stoegmeier, Vice President Technology Surface at the BMW Group together presented a concept to combine the data from the car manufacturer and the supplier to analyze the processes in paint shops.

The aim is to avoid redundancy in data collection and data analytics through an efficient use of existing software to fulfill joint targets regarding the increase of production uptime, process quality and overall equipment efficiency (OEE).

BMW and Dürr combine the latest IT technology with their know-how in production processes and equipment technology. With a permanent condition monitoring, the processes in a plant can be analyzed from the total view to the paint shop to single robot cells and even to each individual robot.