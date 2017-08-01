« Dürr and BMW receive Surcar award for concept of smart paint shop | Main | Critical Materials Institute manufactures magnets entirely from US-sourced rare earths »

Pathway for CO2 catalytic processing of oleic acid into C8-C15 alkanes; jet-range hydrocarbons

1 August 2017

Researchers in China are proposing new pathways for the CO 2 catalytic conversion of oleic acid into C 8 -C 15 alkanes. The yield of C 8 –C 15 products reaches 73.10 mol% in a CO 2 atmosphere—much higher than the 49.67 mol% yield obtained in an H 2 atmosphere.

In this study, we employ HZSM-5-supported nano-Ni metal particles as the catalyst to deoxygenate oleic acid, the most common ingredient of fatty acids, in both CO 2 and H 2 atmospheres. Distinct reaction pathways for deoxygenation of oleic acid in CO 2 and H 2 atmospheres are also fully explored on the basis of reaction intermediates, the C=C bond effect on catalytic cracking, H 2 spillover, and hydrogen transfer for alkane production.

The catalytic roles of nano-Ni and the acidic sites of the zeolite are determined through separated experiments using single Ni, single HZSM-5, and nano-Ni/HZSM-5 as catalysts. Most importantly, the cause of the intrinsic hydrogen re-arrangement in oleic acid to generate the resultant liquid products in CO 2 atmosphere with no external H 2 source is resolved. —Xing et al.

In the the absence of an external Hsource, the researchers report generating aviation fuel-like products through the aromatization of C, oxidative dehydrogenation involving COand C, and hydrogen transfer reactions account for hydrogen liberation in oleic acid and achieve its re-arrangement in the final alkane products. A paper on their work appears in the RSC journal

The catalyst used in the study consisted of 10 wt% Ni/HZSM-5 with highly dispersed nano-Ni metal particles. Oleic acid deoxygenation experiment was conducted in a high pressure autoclave.

The reaction pathway in a CO 2 atmosphere was significantly different from that in H 2 atmosphere, as evidenced by the presence of 8-heptadecene, γ-stearolactone, and 3-heptadecene as reaction intermediates, as well as CO formation pathway.

Owing to the highly dispersed Ni metal center on the zeolite support, hydrogen spillover is observed in H 2 atmosphere, which inhibits the production of short-chain alkanes and reveals the inherent disadvantage of H 2 in this point.

The results presented herein demonstrate an innovative approach to CO2 utilization chemistry and prove unequivocally that CO2-processing of oleic acid over nano-Ni/zeolite catalyst can produce sustainable and clean aviation fuel-like alkanes in an efficient and effective manner. —Xing et al.

