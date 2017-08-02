« ORNL team finds way to deliver on promise of VO2(B) Li-ion cathode | Main | Mercedes-Benz Trucks introduces its first 3D-printed spare part made of metal »

Toyota CSRC launches new research tracks on autonomous & connected vehicle technologies; 11 projects with 8 institutions

2 August 2017

Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center (CSRC) announced a sweeping set of new research programs studying the opportunities and addressing the challenges of emerging vehicle technologies. The eleven projects—launched in partnership with eight leading research institutions in North America—mark the first projects launched under CSRC Next (earlier post), which is the Center’s new five-year program that continues to support a safer transition to the future of mobility.

The research projects will focus on the impact of advanced technology on broader road safety trends, and the interaction between humans and machines. Specific research challenges include: The integration of advanced active safety systems—such as automatic emergency braking—and passive systems; human experience design for advanced technology vehicles; driver state detection; and using analytics to help improve the study of naturalistic driving data.

Autonomous and connected vehicle technologies are only just beginning to transform the transportation landscape. By working together with world-renowned institutions and making our results public, we are proud to help realize the promise of advanced mobility solutions and a safe, convenient transportation future. —Chuck Gulash, director of CSRC

Since its launch in 2011, CSRC launched and completed 44 research projects with 23 partner universities, publishing more than 200 papers and presenting at multiple industry conferences. CSRC projects have made meaningful contributions to auto safety industry-wide, including research into human factors on vehicle safety and the efficacy of active and passive safety systems, as well as the collection of driving data and development of new tools to analyze that data.

Launched in January 2017, CSRC Next builds upon the insights gained from the CSRC’s first five years, and will direct $35 million toward safety research into advanced vehicle technologies, including both autonomous and connected systems. CSRC Next will continue to support ongoing research programs at the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) and Toyota Connected (TC) to help accelerate the development of autonomous and connected driving technologies and services.

CSRC projects will follow four research tracks:

The potential integration of advanced active safety systems and passive safety systems, using advanced pre-crash sensors to improve and personalize crash protection;

Building research models to help understand and strengthen the driver-vehicle relationship, and to support the social acceptance of advanced vehicle technologies;

Studying driver-state detection, working to improve mobility using metrics for physiology and health; and

Applying big data and safety analytics techniques to develop algorithms and tools to study naturalistic driving data.

The full list of new CSRC Next research projects and partners includes: