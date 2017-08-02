« Average price of new light vehicles in US hit high in 2016; driven up by trucks; cars moving in opposite direction | Main | Six mobility start-ups move into the Volkswagen Incubator in the Transparent Factory; focus on Big Data »
Amtrak and Lyft rideshare partnership
2 August 2017
Amtrak and Lyft have launched a new ridesharing partnership. Customers can now use the Amtrak mobile app to access the Lyft app to request a ride. New users of Lyft will receive $5 off each of their first four Lyft rides by using the promo code AMTRAKLYFT.
Lyft operates in more than 360 communities across the US, covering 80% of the US population and reaching 97% of Amtrak riders. This partnership allows for a seamless end-to-end travel experience from doorstep to an Amtrak station.
