« U Warwick working on swarming intelligence for autonomous pods | Main | Army Research Lab discovers aluminum nanomaterial rapidly splits water on contact »

Print this post

BorgWarner introduces new EGR Coolers with compact floating core for commercial vehicles

3 August 2017

To support commercial vehicle manufacturers in meeting current and future emissions regulations, BorgWarner has developed an economical new series of multi-platform exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers featuring a compact floating core.

An effective methods of reducing diesel engine emissions, EGR recirculates exhaust gas to reduce the high temperatures in the combustion chamber. Unlike conventional solutions which must be specifically designed for each application, the company’s modular cooler family includes four highly adaptable standard designs for maximum flexibility covering a wide range of engine sizes from 2.0- to 16.0-liter displacement.

Featuring hybrid tube heat transfer technology and a floating inner core, BorgWarner’s EGR coolers are designed to resist high levels of thermal load. In addition, the system provides enhanced coolant distribution, which enables durable performance even with minimum coolant flow.



BorgWarner’s modular compact floating core EGR cooler series provides durable performance, high robustness against thermal fatigue and reduced emissions for a wide range of commercial vehicle applications. Click to enlarge.

BorgWarner integrated a thermomechanical damper into the design to facilitate complete decoupling of the shell and inner core components to absorb longitudinal and angular differences for improved durability. The damper also provides some initial extra cooling for the inlet gas to reduce thermal shock and allows better gas distribution to the tubes to resist thermal fatigue.

In addition, cooling the damper and inlet gas box reduces the overall temperatures achieved, which in turn significantly lowers thermal stress. When the system is operated at an exhaust gas temperature of 1,562 °F (850 °C), the inlet gas box temperature is kept below 392 °F (200 °C), compared to more than 1,292 °F (700 °C) without cooling.

The advanced design also minimizes the effect of the engine transients over the EGR cooler’s durability. The four new coolers allow the standardization of most of the components from one application to another, with the exception of the housing and the mounting fixtures, resulting in maximum adaptability for robust, tailor-made solutions and high cost-efficiency.