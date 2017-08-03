« Tesla quarterly revenue up 93% YOY in Q2; quarterly loss rises; >1800 reservation/day for Model 3 | Main | BMW defends diesel while pushing electrification »
Kreisel’s battery pack receives Frosts & Sullivan Tech Leadership award; new production facility opening in September
3 August 2017
Consultancy Frost & Sullivan recently selected Austria-based Kreisel Electric (earlier post) as the winner of the 2017 European Electric Vehicle Technology Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan said that the unique technology for next-generation lithium-ion batteries gives Kreisel Electric a distinct competitive advantage in the electric vehicle market.
Kreisel ensures that its battery pack offers maximum capacity with minimum weight. The company features the safest lithium-ion cells with a guaranteed service life of 400,000 kms: This makes it unique and remains the lightest battery on the market.—Frost & Sullivan Industry Manager Prajyot N. Sathe
Kreisel will open a new 7,000 m2 production facility in Rainbach (Austria) in September this year.
A fully-automated production line for the home energy storage system MAVERO has already been installed in Rainbach. 500 of several thousand reserved systems will be soon ready for delivery to the clients. The MAVERO is available in four different sizes from 8 up to 22 kWh. The Kreisel Home Energy Storage does not need a conventional display, but communicates with innovative light effects. The installation requires only one person. Together with the interdisciplinary design agency berge, Kreisel in June won the International Design award in Los Angeles.
The investment costs for our new operations were around €14 million euros. This helped pay for an integrated 1,000 kWh battery storage system and a 200 kWp photovoltaic system, which will ensure our new production facility can complete uninterrupted work for a week. With 70 current employees, Kreisel can now work on 42 electromobility projects. By the end of 2018, our company hopes to have expanded its workforce to 200.—Kreisel Electric CEO Christian Schlögl
