KUKA to supply battery production system for electric vehicles

3 August 2017

Industrial robot company KUKA Industries has received an order from an unnamed leading European manufacturer in the automotive industry to supply a further battery production system. The order value lies in the mid-double-digit million euro range and was booked in the second quarter of 2017. Start of production is planned for mid-2019.

KUKA Industries has planned and set up the production system for the manufacture of battery modules and high-voltage batteries for use in electric vehicles. This involves individual battery cells being processed into modules and custom-tailored battery systems. The system to be delivered is based on KUKA standard cells, and features a high level of automation and a modular design, which allows for the integration of additional process modules.

The demands to be met in this sector are very high. In addition to reproducible quality of the highest level, vehicle manufacturers require a scalable automation solution that allows them to adapt to the growing demand, particularly in the production of battery modules. —Alwin Berninger, CEO of KUKA Industries GmbH