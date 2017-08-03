« UK launches accreditation scheme for clean vehicle retrofit technologies | Main | Ducker survey finds aluminum expected to represent 16% of total vehicle weight by 2028; transition to a multi-material design »
Nissan teases aerodynamic design of new LEAF
3 August 2017
In its ongoing series of teasers leading up to the reveal of the new LEAF EV in September, Nissan has released a rendering of the car’s improved aerodynamic design. The new design improves efficiency, and thus range on a single charge. Less drag and better stability enable the vehicle to drive longer distances before having to recharge.
The redesigned next-generation Nissan LEAF is lower to the ground, helping it realize zero lift for better stability at high speeds. Other new design features significantly stabilize the car when hit by strong crosswinds.
Inspired by airplane wings, Nissan engineers recreated the ideal shape for the new LEAF, enabling a symmetric air flow that helps it slice through the air for a smoother, more efficient journey.
August 3, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (2)
Hope they will offer a lighter unit made with lighter materials to further increase range per charge?
Posted by: HarveyD | August 03, 2017 at 08:27 AM
+ the battery weight. This is the Achilles heal of EVs: you can give them reasonable range, but at the cost of considerable weight (or mass).
Posted by: mahonj | August 03, 2017 at 10:12 AM
