U Warwick working on swarming intelligence for autonomous pods

3 August 2017

WMG at the University of Warwick (UK) will receive just over £500,000 (US $661,000) from Innovate UK for its part in the £2-million (US $2.65-million) program in which it will partner with autonomous pod manufacturer RDM Group and Milton Keynes Council to create Swarm Intelligence for autonomous pods.

The concept is based on fusing together existing information from other autonomous vehicles a fleet of pods to allow each pod to locally decide the most appropriate action for the group as a whole—similar to how insects and birds currently behave.

This means that pods can highlight any unexpected behaviour to a supervisor, as well as enabling platooning, where vehicles follow each other when possible to minimise the number or individual vehicle movements.

The technology also enables the system automatically adapt its behavior to meet the demand so that Pods can be optimally distributed within a city to the areas where they are most likely requested.