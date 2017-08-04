« TerraE forms consortium to build large-scale Li-ion battery manufacturing in Germany; 34 GWh/y by 2028 | Main | Rice University lab develops dual-surface graphene electrode to split water into hydrogen and oxygen »

Print this post

GM delivers July record 287,581 vehicles in China; SUVs biggest riser

4 August 2017

General Motors and its joint ventures in China set a July record for deliveries. Retail sales increased 6.3% from a year earlier to 287,581 vehicles. The Buick, Cadillac and Baojun brands reached all-time highs for July sales, while Chevrolet posted growth of 24% on an annual basis. GM’s performance was strong across segments, with SUVs remaining the biggest riser—generating growth of 50% year over year.

In July, GM surpassed 2 million deliveries in China for 2017. Sales in the first seven months totaled 2,053,409 units.

Cadillac. Cadillac sales totaled 12,006 units—an increase of 37% year on year, making July the brand’s 17th consecutive month of double-digit growth. Demand for the XT5 luxury SUV continued to be strong, with deliveries exceeding 4,000 units. Sales of the ATS-L, Cadillac’s most popular model in July, surged 66%. Deliveries of the CT6 prestige sedan increased 181% from the previous July.

Buick. Buick sales of 93,347 units were up 4.4% on an annual basis. Sales of the GL8 MPV family increased 55% from a year earlier, as the new-generation GL8 and GL8 Avenir remained highly popular. The Envision posted sales of 13,000 units, strengthening its foothold in the competitive global midsize SUV segment. LaCrosse premium sedan sales increased 77% to nearly 7,000 units. Excelle GT sedan deliveries rose 19% to over 37,000 units.

Chevrolet. Chevrolet sales in July totaled 37,501 units. Deliveries of the Malibu family, Chevrolet’s flagship sedan, more than doubled from a year earlier. It accounted for one-fourth of the brand’s sales. Cavalier sedan sales neared 10,000 units in its first July on the market in China. Deliveries of the Equinox global SUV topped 3,500 units in its third full month on the market.

Baojun. Baojun deliveries surged 61% year over year to 71,433 units in July. The Baojun 510 SUV sold more than 27,000 units, cementing its leadership position in Baojun’s portfolio for the fourth consecutive month. The Baojun 310, with 6,500 units delivered in July, was joined by the Baojun 310 wagon, which sold more than 6,100 units in its first month on the market. The Baojun E100 was launched in Liuzhou, Guangxi, in late July, giving the brand its first fully electric vehicle.

Wuling. Wuling deliveries totaled 73,294 units in July. Wuling’s best-selling nameplate, the Hong Guang, sold more than 30,000 units. Wuling’s first SUV will join the Hong Guang lineup later this year to extend its presence in China’s passenger car market.