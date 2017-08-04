« DLR opens new Institute of Software Methods for Product Virtualization in Dresden; digitalization of aviation | Main | ORNL, LANL study provides insights into performance of non-precious metal fuel-cell catalysts; atomic-level observations »

Print this post

Loop Energy fuel cell range-extended yard truck in operation

4 August 2017

Canada-based Loop Energy’s fuel cell range extender system (earlier post) is fully functional and operating in a heavy-duty terminal tractor (or yard truck) with partner China National Heavy-Duty Truck Company (CNHTC).

Offering extended range, rapid refueling and zero tailpipe emissions, the heavy-duty vehicle addresses the limitations of pure battery-electric trucks for short and regional-haul freight markets while providing an economically-viable replacement for polluting diesel engines.

Designed around Loop Energy’s patented eFlow technology to optimize air flow inside the fuel cell, the company’s range extender (REX) is combined with an electric battery system to deliver superior vehicle performance in various operating environments, as well as improved durability and cost benefits.

The Loop Energy REX is rated at 56 kW power gross, with an operating voltage of 140-230 VDC and rated current of 360 A. Lifetime is 10 years.

In a heavy-duty truck, Loop’s hydrogen fuel cell range extender system acts as an on-board power generator to charge batteries which support peak power demands and capture energy derived through regenerative braking. This hybrid solution reduces the size and weight of a pure battery-electric truck to provide extended range, super high-torque for heavy loads, quick fill-ups, and local emission-free freight movement.

Loop’s fuel cell design can be modified for a broad array of applications including heavy-duty buses, container trucks, vocational vehicles, and automobiles.

China National Heavy-Duty Truck Group Company is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial vehicles and the parent company of Sinotruk. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Jinan China, CNHTC has a market presence in more than 90 countries worldwide.