TerraE forms consortium to build large-scale Li-ion battery manufacturing in Germany; 34 GWh/y by 2028

4 August 2017

Germany-based TerraE-Holding GmbH has organized 17 major companies and research institutions into a consortium to handle planning for building large-scale lithium ion battery cell manufacturing in Germany. The goal is to gradually build up production capacities of up to 34 GWh/year by the year 2028. The consortium will address industrial and and electromobility with different cell formats.

The consortium includes companies from throughout the supply chain, such as infrastructure manufacturing planners, material producers, machine engineering companies, cell manufacturers, and industrial consumers. The initial meeting to establish the consortium took place on 18 July in Hanau.

The consortium will be led by TerraE Holding GmbH, which will be implementing the plan. Large-scale series production is planned to be established at two German locations.

The factories will be operated as “foundries,” meaning that TerraE Holding GmbH will build and operate the factories, where lithium-ion cell customers can have products produced to their specifications.

TerraE Holding GmbH said it is in negotiations with partners inside and outside of the consortium to secure a long-term technological advantage.

TerraE Holding GmbH is also beginning discussions with potential customers and investors, in particular from industrial sectors (forklifts, landscaping equipment, cordless tools), energy storage and electromobility (city buses, passenger cars, trucks) who require a German lithium ion cell supplier to ensure strategic delivery security and want to participate in this project.

TerraE Holding GmbH was founded in May 2017, after six member companies in the KLIB (Kompetenznetzwerk Lithium Ionen Batterien – Lithium ion battery competence network) formed an initiative to establish large-scale series manufacturing.

Founding partners were BMZ Holding GmbH, Europe’s leading manufacturer of industrial battery modules; Dr. Ulrich Ehmes, former CEO of the Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanché SA; and Holger Gritzka, formerly manager of the system builder thyssenkrupp System Engineering.