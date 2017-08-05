« New German LNG-fueled research ship will feature Wärtsilä technology | Main | Volkswagen Group launches trade-in incentive for Euro 1 - Euro 4 diesels; pan-European software update for Euro 5 and some Euro 6 diesels »

Honda Clarity Electric in California and Oregon dealerships; $269/mo

5 August 2017

The 2017 Honda Clarity Electric sedan arrived at the beginning of August in select dealerships in California and Oregon. With an introductory lease price of $269 (plus tax) a month for 36 months, the lease terms include an allowance of 20,000 miles per year and 24/7 roadside assistance. (Earlier post.)

The lease, which reflects a federal tax credit built in, requires $1,730 down plus the first month’s lease payment due at signing (not including tax, registration or official fees). In addition, if they apply, California and Oregon customers may qualify for their state’s rebates of $2,500 once they become available.

The Clarity Electric sedan is powered by a 120kW electric motor producing 221 lb-ft of torque and drawing power from a 25.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle can be fully charged in just over three hours at 240 volts and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System, it can achieve an 80% charge in 30 minutes. The Clarity Electric has an EPA fuel economy rating of 126/103/114 MPGe (city/highway/combined)3 and an EPA range rating of 89 miles on a full charge.

The Clarity Electric is part of Honda’s Clarity series, which includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, launching nationally later this year.

The Clarity series is part of the Honda Electrification Initiative that sees Honda expand the number and types of electrified vehicles in its product lineup. This initiative also includes a new dedicated hybrid car launching next year and the expanded application of Honda’s two-motor hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains to multiple car and light truck models in the future. This initiative contributes to Honda’s intention to have two-thirds of its global automobile sales come from electrified vehicles by 2030.