Volkswagen Group launches trade-in incentive for Euro 1 - Euro 4 diesels; pan-European software update for Euro 5 and some Euro 6 diesels

5 August 2017

Embracing the outcome of the German National Diesel Forum earlier this week (earlier post), the Volkswagen Group announced that it will offer a trade-in incentive for Euro 1 - Euro 4 diesel models which will apply across all brands in the Group. In addition, the software update for Euro 5 and some Euro 6 diesel vehicles will be available throughout Europe and not just in Germany.

The incentive is currently being prepared by the Group’s Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Porsche and Volkswagen Commercial vehicles brands and will be on offer soon.

With the incentive to trade in their vehicles we are giving our customers strong motivation to switch to a modern, more environmentally compatible vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine or an alternative drivetrain technology. This incentive can be implemented quickly and will have a swift, quantifiable and sustained effect on significantly reducing NO x emissions and significantly improving air quality. —Matthias Müller, Volkswagen AG CEO

In Germany, the Volkswagen Group will install a software update on approximately four million Euro 5 and some Euro 6 diesel vehicles in total as agreed in order to reduce NO x emission levels. This figure also includes the approximately 2.5 million vehicles already being recalled, of which more than 70% have already been refitted.

In addition, the Volkswagen Group will be offering the software update to its diesel customers throughout Europe. As a result, NO x emissions from Euro 5 and some Euro 6 diesel vehicles currently on the market can be reduced by an average 25 to 30%.

Furthermore, the Volkswagen Group will contribute to the €500 million “sustainable mobility fund for cities”. The auto industry and the Federal government will each contribute €250 million. The Volkswagen Group’s contribution to the fund will be proportionate to its market share in Germany and will therefore represent a substantial amount.