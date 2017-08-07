« German team develops novel technique to determine fuel quality in plug-in hybrids | Main | Groupe Renault forms JV in Iran »

Faraday Future signs lease on new California manufacturing facility

7 August 2017

Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future (FF) has signed a lease on its new 1 M ft2 manufacturing facility, and has begun the process of clean-up to prepare the new site for the move-in of manufacturing equipment. The facility marks another significant step forward for the company in its planned delivery of its first production vehicle, FF 91, to market by the end of 2018.

Faraday Future had recently announced that it was shifting its manufacturing focus to a turn-key facility that offers a faster path to production. The new production facility, located in Hanford, CA, is strategically located between the country’s two largest EV markets, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

On 5 August, more than 300 Faraday Future employees and supporters voluntarily drove from Los Angeles to Hanford to begin the process of site clean-up, and embrace the company’s new manufacturing home. State of California, and City of Hanford and Kings County officials were also on-site to welcome Faraday Future to its new production facility.

Dag Reckhorn, Faraday Future’s VP of Global Manufacturing is spearheading all strategy and execution behind the new Hanford site.

The company said that the new production facility establishes the best path forward for the company’s manufacturing plans, and focuses on building out the company’s network of investors to diversify FF’s funding strategy.