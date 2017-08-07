« MAHLE to present highly efficient 48V electric vehicle concept at IAA: MEET | Main

US Army, Brown Univ. partner to study SEI on silicon anodes to extend Li-ion battery life

7 August 2017

Through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) negotiated by the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) Technology Transfer and Outreach Office, ARL and Brown University researchers are attempting to address the difficulty of characterizing and then engineering the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) layer that forms on the anode of lithium ion batteries, with particular emphasis on experimental silicon anodes with very high capacities for lithium.

The Army is working to replace all alkaline and nickel metal hydride field batteries with Li-ion batteries. “The Army is developing hybrid vehicles for use on the battlefield, and that means they will also use Li-ion batteries. Certain high-energy applications such as reactive armor and directed-energy weapons also seem suited for Li-ion batteries, although those technologies are still developing,” said Dr. Arthur von Wald Cresce, a researcher in ARL’s electrochemistry branch. “We want to push the voltage of Li-ion batteries higher.”

Under the research agreement, Brown University will provide expertise in the analysis of certain atomic force microscopy (AFM) data analysis, and provide synthetic tools and raw materials for making the silicon nanowires and other deposited structures to be analyzed.

ARL will provide state-of-the-art electrolytes that will be used for the in-situ portion of the atomic force microscopy studies, and access to its analytical tools, including the in-situ AFM, the Raman spectrometer, x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and infrared spectrometers. ARL will also provide expertise in the preparation of in-situ AFM samples and other types of surface analysis.

Brown University is a good partner for research because they have specific expertise in the technique of atomic force microscopy [AFM]. They have refined several interesting techniques that analyze the mechanical properties of surfaces using the atomic force microscope. —Dr. Cresce

New to battery research, the Brown team is known for the development of these AFM ARL hopes to work with them to learn more about the SEI that forms on the surface of silicon and tin anodes, which change their dimensions significantly as the battery charges and discharges. In those cases, the SEI must “breathe” and move with the electrode surface; otherwise it will crack and fail as a protecting layer.

ARL has had a few key successes with large impact to Li-ion batteries including the SEI-modifying additives and an aqueous-based Li-ion electrolyte system that relies on a lithium fluoride SEI. ARL synthesized many compounds to modify the chemistry of the SEI layer. One compound—a fluorinated phosphate isopropoxide called HFiPP—has been successful in many types of Li-ion batteries in improving the performance of the battery through SEI modification.

Our water-based Li-ion electrolyte is almost entirely dependent on the formation of an impenetrable lithium fluoride SEI layer to function. The advantage of a water-based electrolyte is that such a Li-ion battery would not be flammable, eliminating the concern about battery fires. In the case of the water-based electrolyte, we are working hard to fully characterize the SEI layer, and we are in a race to discover how to make this layer on certain electrodes like carbon or lithium metal that would allow us to have a 4+ volt aqueous lithium ion battery.