Groupe Renault forms JV in Iran

7 August 2017

Groupe Renault, IDRO and PARTO NEGIN NASEH Co (NEGIN Holding) are forming a new joint venture company in Iran to boost Renault's presence in the country and step up the brand’s growth.

The proposed joint venture company, of which Renault will be the majority shareholder, though with a first period of joint control with IDRO and PARTO NEGIN NASEH Co, will include an engineering and purchasing centre to support the development of local suppliers as well as a plant with an initial production capacity of 150,000 vehicles a year, supplementing Groupe Renault's existing capacity of 200,000 vehicles a year in the country. The first vehicles to be produced at the plant will be new Symbol and new Duster.

In addition to the vehicle plant announced in September 2016, an engine plant is also planned with a capacity of 150,000 units a year. The manufacturing facilities will be in Saveh, located 120 km (75 miles) from Tehran. They will be owned and operated by the joint venture company.

The agreements also provide for the development of an exclusive Renault distribution network, in addition to the existing network of NEGIN Khodro.

The joint-venture with Renault’s historical partners SAIPA and Iran Khodro will continue to produce and deliver the current range: Tondar, Tondar pick-up, Sandero and Sandero Stepway, independently of the start of this new JV.

Entry into force and finalization of the transaction remains subject to a number of conditions precedents, including regulatory approvals, formation of the new company and preparation of the industrial assets for the project. The parties expect completion to take place on or around 30 October 2017.

Groupe Renault has been present in Iran since 2003 through a joint venture with SAIPA and IRAN KHODRO. Renault and its Iranian partners have produced 500,000 vehicles to date.