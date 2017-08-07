« Groupe Renault forms JV in Iran | Main | Stanford, UCSD team develops “4D” camera; use in autonomous vehicles »

Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes

7 August 2017

Tesla intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 202. The Notes will be senior unsecured debt obligations of Tesla. The interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of the Notes are to be determined.

Tesla intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to further strengthen its balance sheet during this period of rapid scaling with the launch of Model 3, and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the rules promulgated thereunder.

The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-US persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.