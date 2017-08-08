« UMTRI: average new vehicle fuel economy in June up 0.3 mpg from June | Main

Efficient Drivetrains receives bus production order for EDI PowerDrive 6000 System

8 August 2017

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has received a new bus drivetrain production order in China to integrate its EDI PowerDrive 6000 systems into 12 meter buses for the city of Tianshui as they work to electrify their fleet to significantly reduce emissions.

The company will be supplying its EDI PowerDrive Plug-in Hybrid Electric (PHEV) drivetrains and EDI PowerSuite vehicle control software to Yaxing Motors for vehicle integration. The city buses will be deployed in a replacement of 26 standard diesel buses, and will reduce fuel consumption and emissions by more than 40% when compared to their traditional counterpart.

As available subsidy programs in China continue to drive the market-cities, provinces, and OEMs are rapidly adopting electrification as a primary means to meet emissions reduction mandates. With its successful delivery of its China-government-certified drivetrain solutions to electrify 8, 10.5, and 12 meter buses, the company has more than 90 buses deployed with its PHEV drivetrain systems and expects to close orders for several hundred more bus drivetrains by the close of 2017.

Available for class 4-8 commercial vehicles, Efficient Drivetrains EDI PowerDrive suite of hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions enable OEMs, suppliers, and integrators rapidly and cost effectively to bring electric and hybridized vehicles to market.

The EDI PowerDrive 6000 deployed in the fleet of China buses has recently undergone performance, durability and gradeability testing, with results demonstrating the best fuel economy, higher gradeability, and significantly reduced emissions when compared to other major PHEV bus offerings in the market, according to EDI.

In North America, EDI recently integrated its EDI PowerDrive 7000e electric drivetrain into a Type D school bus to deliver a zero-emissions, all-electric school bus with 100 miles of driving range.