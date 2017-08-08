« Report: GS Yuasa to produce new Li-ion batteries by 2020 that double range of small EVs | Main | Volkswagen to offer incentive in Germany of up to €10,000 to scrap Euro 1-4 diesels »

Print this post

Mazda announces SKYACTIV-X: gasoline Spark Controlled Compression Ignition

8 August 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation announced “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030,” a new long-term vision for technology development that looks ahead to the year 2030. As part of the new technology to achieve this vision, the company disclosed plans to introduce a next-generation gasoline engine called SKYACTIV-X in 2019.

SKYACTIV-X—which Mazda believes will be the first commercial gasoline engine to use compression ignition—uses a proprietary combustion method called Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI). Mazda says that SCCI overcomes two issues that has impeded commercialization of compression ignition gasoline engines: maximizing the zone in which compression ignition is possible and achieving a seamless transition between compression ignition and spark ignition.

This new proprietary combustion engine combines the advantages of gasoline and diesel engines to optimize environmental performance, power and acceleration performance.

Compression ignition combined with a supercharger will improve fuel economy while delivering tremendous engine response and increased torque of 10–30% over the current SKYACTIV-G gasoline engine. (Earlier post.)

Compression ignition makes possible a super lean burn that improves engine efficiency up to 20–30% over the current SKYACTIV-G, and from 35–45% over Mazda’s 2008 gasoline engine of the same displacement. SKYACTIV-X even equals or exceeds the latest SKYACTIV-D diesel engine in fuel efficiency.

With high efficiency across a wide range of rpms and engine loads, the engine allows much more latitude in the selection of gear ratios, providing both superior fuel economy and driving performance.

In 2014, Mazda said that it was planning a second generation of SkyActiv gasoline engines around 2020 that would achieve approximately 30% better fuel economy than production SKYACTIV engines using a form of homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI) (see Yamasaki et al., 2015). (Earlier post.)

Under the original “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom” vision announced in 2007, Mazda has endeavored to offer both driving pleasure and environmental and safety performance. In light of the rapid changes taking place in the automotive industry, the new vision takes a longer-term perspective and sets out how Mazda will use driving pleasure—the fundamental appeal of the automobile—to help solve issues facing people, the earth and society.

Under Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030, Mazda aims to reduce corporate average well-to-wheel carbon dioxide emissions to 50% of 2010 levels by 2030, and achieve a 90% reduction by 2050. It intends to achieve this with a policy prioritizing efficiency improvements and measures for cleaner emissions that apply in the real world.

In line with this policy, Mazda will continue efforts to perfect the internal combustion engine, which will help power the majority of cars worldwide for many years to come and can therefore make the greatest contribution to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Mazda will combined these optimized engines with effective electrification technologies.

From 2019, Mazda will begin introducing electric vehicles and other electric drive technologies in regions that use a high ratio of clean energy for power generation or restrict certain vehicles to reduce air pollution.

Mazda will also begin testing of autonomous driving technologies currently being developed in line with Mazda’s human-centered Mazda Co-Pilot Concept in 2020, aiming to make the system standard on all models by 2025.

Resources