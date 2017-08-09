« Efficient Drivetrains receives bus production order for EDI PowerDrive 6000 System | Main | SGL Group to sell its cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to Triton for €230M cash »

Print this post

Aeron.aero launches blockchain solution for aircraft and pilot log records

9 August 2017

Aeron.aero is launching an Ethereum blockchain-based solution for tracking and verification of aircraft and pilot log records: Aeron Register. The current system for logging training and flight hours is easily manipulated, as flight logs are mostly done on paper, with the numbers, signatures, and confirmation stamps all being done manually.

Flight logs monitor the progressive experience of a pilot; this is one of the ways that determines when a pilot can be licensed. As an example, to become a licensed private pilot, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires 40 flight hours to acquire experience and skill. Therefore, it is critical to ensure that the logs are authentic.

Aeron’s solution relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized, hosting global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.

Aeron will work with national aviation authorities and international agencies (e.g. EASA and FAA) to promote acceptance of the electronic log records based on blockchain, as well as to demonstrate integrity, reliability and transparency of record keeping. That will take experience, connections, and resources. We welcome your interest and participation.

Aeron has a simple business model. When any transaction which involves payment between counterparts is concluded (as example an aircraft charter or a leisure flight booking), Aeron takes a small percentage (starting from 2% and averaging ~5%) of the total consideration payable by the user.

The payments are initially processed by traditional payment system on the online portal, in fiat, and cryptocurrencies will be added as a mean of payment for the jurisdictions where possible. Payment would also be made possible with Aeron tokens. For Aeron Register write access with signing of log records, Aeron will charge a small transactional fee.