Audi offers up to €10,000 trade-in bonus for switching from Euro 1-4 diesels to Euro 6; biomethane benefit

9 August 2017

Audi AG is offering trade-in bonuses to customers who switch to an Audi with Euro 6 standard from diesel-powered cars with emission standards Euro 1 through Euro 4. The price advantage is scaled by model.

Depending on the category of the new car, it amounts to between €3,000 and €10,000. The bonus is especially attractive for customers who select an Audi with plug-in-hybrid technology or a g-tron model that runs on CNG (compressed natural gas). The initiative is applicable in Germany with immediate effect. The Volkswagen brand has launched a similar offering. (Earlier post.)

If a customer decides to take advantage of this offer, his or her car is taken off the road and scrapped. Together with additional measures agreed within the context of the German “National Diesel Forum” (earlier post), this is intended to quickly and sustainably reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The bonuses offered by Audi are aimed at all drivers of diesel cars with the emission standards Euro 1 through Euro 4, regardless of the model or brand. The company is also offering attractive conditions for customer who change over to a late-model used Audi. The bonuses are financed by Audi AG and are available until 31 December 2017; they will be granted directly through the Audi dealerships without customers having to make separate applications.

Customers who decide to buy an Audi with technology facilitating especially low emissions, such as an e-tron model with plug-in hybrid drive, have additional benefits: If the conditions for the German government’s “environmental bonus” are fulfilled, customers receive that bonus in addition to the Audi bonus. Furthermore, Audi doubles its share of the government’s “environmental bonus” from the current €1,500 in the context of this temporary trade-in campaign.

For future drivers of an Audi g-tron, the trade-in bonus increases by €1,000 compared with the regular amount. So with the soon-to-be-launched new models A4 Avant g-tron or A5 Sportback g-tron, it increases to €9,500. With the climate-friendly fuel Audi e-gas, the Audi g-tron models produce 80% less CO 2 than a gasoline-powered car with a similar performance.

Regardless of the trade-in bonus, Audi is making a three-year supply without additional charges of this fuel from regenerative sources available to customers who order a g-tron model by 31 May 2018. The customers merely pay the regular price for CNG (compressed natural gas) at the filling station.