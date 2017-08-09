« Audi offers up to €10,000 trade-in bonus for switching from Euro 1-4 diesels to Euro 6; biomethane benefit | Main

Print this post

Hexagon Composites completes development and initial delivery of H2 storage tanks for Toyota heavy-duty fuel cell truck

9 August 2017

Norway-based Hexagon Composites’ subsidiary Hexagon Lincoln has completed the development and initial deliveries of storage tanks for a Toyota heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck. (Earlier post.) Toyota Motor North America Research and Development (TMNA R&D) has received the first hydrogen tanks to be used in the project.

With this delivery of the Type 4 high-pressure hydrogen cylinders, the Hexagon Composites Group is strengthening its position in the hydrogen heavy-duty vehicle market. The Group has established a strong position in the hydrogen value chain and is working globally on several projects with passenger car OEMs, transit bus, ground storage, gas transportation, back-up power, marine and rail applications.

Toyota unveiled the fuel cell truck proof-of-concept in April as part of a feasibility study by the Port of Los Angeles, supporting the Port’s efforts to reduce harmful emissions.

In 2008, Hexagon was chosen as a member of the Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Storage Engineering Center of Excellence (HSECoE) to promote the use of composites for hydrogen storage with the purpose of accelerating the market entry of fuel cell vehicles.

Its cylinders are certified to these US and international standards: ISO 11119, EC79/2009, METI-KHK hydrogen standards, SAE J2579, CSA B-51, and 2010 ASME Section X Class III.

Separately, Hexagon Composites’ subsidiary xperion Energy & Environment (acquired in 2016) has been nominated to supply high-pressure cylinders for hydrogen-powered trucks owned and operated by ASKO, Norway’s largest grocery wholesaler. Hexagon received the order from Hydrogenics Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules. The cylinders will be integrated into its fuel cell systems for four Scania hydrogen-powered trucks for ASKO.

The first deliveries are scheduled for second half of 2017. The first hydrogen-powered trucks are expected to be operational by ASKO towards the end of 2018.