« Germany awards €233K to N-ERGIE to support 84 charging points in Bavaria; part of €300M federal program | Main

Print this post

Intel completes tender offer for Mobileye; accelerating autonomous driving

9 August 2017

Intel Corporation and Mobileye N.V. announced the completion of Intel’s tender offer for outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye, a global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Intel expects the acquisition to accelerate innovation for the automotive industry and to position itself as a leading technology provider in the market for highly and fully autonomous vehicles.

The combination of Intel and Mobileye will allow Mobileye’s leading computer vision expertise (the “eyes”) to complement Intel’s high-performance computing and connectivity expertise (the “brains”) to create automated driving solutions from cloud to car. Intel estimates the vehicle systems, data and services market opportunity to be up to $70 billion by 2030.

Intel’s Automated Driving Group (ADG) will combine its operations with Mobileye, an Intel Company. The combined Mobileye organization will lead Intel’s autonomous driving efforts, and will have the full support of Intel resources and technology to define and deliver cloud-to-car solutions for the automotive market segment. Mobileye will remain headquartered in Israel and led by Prof. Amnon Shashua who will serve as Intel senior vice president and Mobileye CEO and chief technology officer. In addition, Ziv Aviram, Mobileye co-founder, president and CEO, is retiring from the company, effective immediately.

Mobileye will support and build on both companies’ existing technology and customer relationships with automakers, tier‑1 suppliers and semiconductor partners to develop advanced driving assist, highly autonomous and fully autonomous driving programs.