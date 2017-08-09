« Hexagon Composites completes development and initial delivery of H2 storage tanks for Toyota heavy-duty fuel cell truck | Main | Germany awards €233K to N-ERGIE to support 84 charging points in Bavaria; part of €300M federal program »

Print this post

Seven-Eleven Japan and Toyota introducing fuel cell trucks and fuel cell power generators for studies on CO2 reduction

9 August 2017

Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation have concluded a basic agreement for studies on energy conservation and CO 2 emissions reduction in convenience store distribution and operation. The two companies aim to contribute to the realization of a low-carbon and hydrogen-based society in the future, by way of introducing vehicles and power generators to be newly developed by Toyota that use hydrogen.

Fuel cell trucks, in which the refrigeration/freezer unit, and the truck itself, are powered by fuel cells, will be introduced as refrigerator/freezer trucks for stores with the goal of reducing CO 2 emissions.

For the stores, an energy management system, combining already-installed solar power generators hydrogen systems will be introduced to enable greater energy conservation and CO 2 emissions reduction.