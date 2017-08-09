« Hexagon Composites completes development and initial delivery of H2 storage tanks for Toyota heavy-duty fuel cell truck | Main | Germany awards €233K to N-ERGIE to support 84 charging points in Bavaria; part of €300M federal program »
Seven-Eleven Japan and Toyota introducing fuel cell trucks and fuel cell power generators for studies on CO2 reduction
9 August 2017
Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation have concluded a basic agreement for studies on energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction in convenience store distribution and operation. The two companies aim to contribute to the realization of a low-carbon and hydrogen-based society in the future, by way of introducing vehicles and power generators to be newly developed by Toyota that use hydrogen.
Fuel cell trucks, in which the refrigeration/freezer unit, and the truck itself, are powered by fuel cells, will be introduced as refrigerator/freezer trucks for stores with the goal of reducing CO2 emissions.
For the stores, an energy management system, combining already-installed solar power generators hydrogen systems will be introduced to enable greater energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction.
Under consideration is the utilization of a fuel cell power generator as a power source at stores with hydrogen stations. The stationary hydrogen generator would utilize an automotive fuel cell unit.
A stationary rechargeable battery system which uses rechargeable automobile batteries will be introduced to stores and may be used as an emergency power source during disasters, in addition to possible applications for energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction.
Food trucks are one of the best early markets for fuel cell vehicles, as currently diesels have to be kept running to do the refrigeration, resulting in large amount of pollution.
So fuel cells either as AP units or more ambitiously powering the truck as well provide an excelling zero pollution at point of use solution to this.
Walmart is also steadily increasing its investment in fuel cell and hydrogen technology, with its very large fuel cell fork lift truck fleets providing obvious synergies with other uses for this established hydrogen infrastructure.
Posted by: Davemart | August 09, 2017 at 05:07 AM
Excellent use of FCs in both refrigerated trucks and as fixed FC for stores.
Seven eleven stores (and others) could install clean H2 stations for delivery trucks + customers + stores.
Posted by: HarveyD | August 09, 2017 at 08:42 AM
