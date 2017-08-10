« Rice, ORNL team shows growing 2D sheets on cones allows control of defects to optimize properties | Main | Saudi Aramco team finds dual-fuel Octane-on-Demand concept can outperform E30 gasoline »

Print this post

BMW offering £2,000 incentive targeting Euro-4 and older diesels in UK

10 August 2017

BMW Group UK has launched a new Lower Emissions Allowance scheme that offers an additional £2,000 (US$2,600) off all new BMW and MINI vehicles with emissions of 130 g/km or less. This will enable customers to drive away in a new cleaner Euro-6 BMW from under £155 (US$202) per month (plus initial rental) and MINI under £130 (US$169) per month (plus initial rental). The BMW Group Lower Emissions Allowance includes vehicles such as the electric BMW i3, i8 and MINI Countryman PHEV and will start with immediate effect, initially running until 31 December, 2017.

To qualify for the Lower Emissions Allowance a prospective customer will need to trade in a diesel-powered Euro-4 standard or older vehicle, of any brand, and their chosen replacement car must be either an all-electric car, such as the BMW i3, a plug-in hybrid or a Euro 6-standard vehicle with CO 2 emissions of 130g/km or less (NEDC).

BMW currently has more than 80% of vehicles in the range that record 130g/km (NEDC) or less while MINI has nearly 70% of vehicles in this lower emission category. The allowance offered will be in addition to any other government or retailer incentives that are currently in place.

To ensure fairness for those customers wishing to upgrade to a cleaner, more modern vehicle they will be given a suitable average price for their existing car—provided they have owned it for at least 12 months and the new lower emissions vehicle is purchased in the same name and address as the older car they are replacing.