California Energy Commission awards more than $16M to Equilon for 7 new H2 stations in Nor Cal; 60 funded

10 August 2017

The California Energy Commission awarded more than $16 million to Equilon Enterprises, LLC, which does business as Shell Oil Products US, to develop seven new hydrogen stations in Northern California.

Three will be located in San Francisco, one in Walnut Creek, one in Berkeley and two in the Sacramento region. The stations will help expand the hydrogen refueling network in California. With the latest approval, the Energy Commission has funded 60 stations statewide, with 29 currently in operation.