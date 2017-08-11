« VW offering new variant of Millerized 1.5 TSI on Golf and Golf Variant with coasting function | Main

Print this post

Acura unveils 2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive; optimized based on NSX learnings

11 August 2017

Acura unveiled a redesigned 2018 Acura RLX reflecting the brand’s new design direction. The 2018 Acura RLX will make its public debut during Monterey Automotive Week next week on the Monterey peninsula. The 2018 Acura RLX features Sport Hybrid Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (Sport Hybrid SH-AWD) technology, shared with the NSX supercar (earlier post).

The 377 total system horsepower RLX Sport Hybrid integrates a direct-injected V-6 with three electric motors and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Based on developments from the NSX, the RLX Sport Hybrid powertrain and dynamic handling has been further optimized.

The 310-horsepower RLX with Precision All-Wheel Steer is now mated to a new 10-speed Automatic Transmission (10AT) delivering a more refined driving experience, as well as improved acceleration and passing times.

The 2018 RLX features the AcuraWatch suite of technologies as standard equipment, and has been enhanced with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist, a first for Acura. Working in conjunction with Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Traffic Jam Assist helps reduce driver stress in highly congested traffic situations by helping keep the vehicle in its lane and a set interval behind a car detected ahead.

AcuraWatch also includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with automatic emergency braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM). AcuraWatch uses a millimeter wave radar and monocular camera sensing technology to detect other vehicles as well as lane markings and can help intervene to prevent or mitigate the severity of a collision.

Acura has simplified the RLX trim structure to make the brand’s innovative Sport Hybrid technology more desirable and accessible streamlining the offering to two well-equipped variants. The new 2018 Acura RLX will go on sale in November.