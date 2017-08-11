« ofo and SoftBank enter basic agreement to collaborate on bike-sharing in Japan | Main | WUSTL study finds use of air conditioning reduces in-car pollution »

Print this post

Maven Gig begins expanding geographically; Bolt EV the most popular

11 August 2017

GM’s Maven Gig (earlier post) launched in San Francisco in November 2016 to provide vehicles for rideshare drivers; it since expanded the offering for package, grocery and food delivery drivers. Maven Gig is expanding geographically, and provides vehicles for freelance drivers in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Future cities include Baltimore, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

Maven Gig vehicles are available for flat weekly rates that include the car, unlimited miles, insurance (minus deductibles) and maintenance. Having unlimited mileage and insurance to cover personal and commercial use are extremely important for drivers in the gig economy.

Pricing starts at $189 plus taxes for a Chevrolet Cruze. Additional vehicles include the Chevrolet Malibu ($209 per week plus taxes), Trax ($219 per week plus taxes), Impala ($225 per week plus taxes) and Bolt EV ($229 per week plus taxes). The Chevrolet Bolt EV is available for reservation with free charging at EVgo stations for a limited time.

Bolt. The Chevrolet Bolt EV with an EPA-estimated range of 238 all-electric miles is the most popular vehicle among Maven Gig drivers. More than 100 Bolt EVs are available in Los Angeles and that number will double by the end of 2017. Bolt EVs in San Francisco will double to more than 125 by the end of the year. In Boston, Maven Gig will start with 20 Bolt EVs and will scale as infrastructure allows.

Maven Gig Bolt EVs have driven 1.4 million all-electric miles in California since February 2017 and have saved an estimated 50,000 gallons of gas. More than 130,000 rides have been given in Maven Gig Bolt EVs.

Maven Gig drivers in a Bolt EV travel, on average, 30% more miles per day than those in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. On average, Maven Gig members in Bolt EVs drive more than half the vehicle range every day.

We are committed to bringing Bolt EVs to all Maven Gig markets. Drivers want the Bolt EV because of cost savings as well as helping with energy and environmental goals. —Rachel Bhattacharya, Chief Growth Officer for Maven

Maven Gig is an agnostic platform that allows members to earn money by driving for multiple apps. Previously, Maven Gig announced key partnerships with GrubHub, Instacart, Roadie and ridesharing services. Now, HopSkipDrive is added as a partner.

HopSkipDrive is a ride service that helps parents get their kids where they need to go when they’re not able to do so themselves.