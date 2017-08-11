« Siemens building first stretch of eHighway on public roads in Germany | Main

VW offering new variant of Millerized 1.5 TSI on Golf and Golf Variant with coasting function

11 August 2017

Volkswagen is now offering the latest member of its gasoline engine family—the 1.5 TSI delivering 96 kW/130 PS—for the Golf and Golf Variant. (Earlier post.) Volkswagen previewed the introduction of this variant of the 1.5 TSI—which supports a coasting function for the first time in a Golf—back in March, along with the introduction of the more powerful 1.5 TSI Evo. (Earlier post.)

The high-torque and simultaneously fuel-efficient direct injection, turbocharged four-cylinder engine works on the Miller combustion cycle for increased efficiency and lower fuel consumption. For the Golf this is on average—depending on specification—between 5.0 and 4.8 liters per 100 kilometers (47 to 49 mpg US), which equates to CO 2 emissions of 116 to 110 g/km.

The Miller combustion cycle uses a higher expansion ratio than compression ratio (i.e., over-expansion) obtained by either early or late closing of the intake valves (EIVC and LIVC, respectively), and results in a smaller effective compression stroke; combustion and expansion proceed normally. Use of the Miller cycle reduces pumping losses, improving the thermal efficiency of the engine. The Miller cycle can also deliver hefty torque for a given displacement, as well as mitigate the propensity for knock in highly boosted engines.

The four-cylinder engine features quieter running and a level of pulling power even from low speeds that facilitates fuel-efficient driving in high gears. The maximum torque of 200 N·m (148 lb-ft) is available from just 1,400 rpm and remains so across the entire engine speed range up to 4,000 rpm. The main contribution to this is made by the special architecture of the turbocharger, featuring variable turbine geometry (VTG). The Golf 1.5 TSI’s top speed is 210 km/h (130 mph).

For the first time, Volkswagen is offering a coasting function in the Golf, with which by using the eco-coasting feature, the engine is shut off. At speeds of up to 130 km/h, working in combination with a dual clutch gearbox, the engine cuts out whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator. The car then coasts. A compact lithium-ion battery simultaneously supplies power to the electrical equipment, such as windscreen wipers, headlights and audio system.

When travelling within the engine speed range of 1,400 – 3,200 rpm, the Active Cylinder Management also switches off two of the four cylinders, depending on the load. In this way too, fuel consumption and emissions are significantly reduced.

The 1.5 TSI delivering 96 KW/130 PS can now be ordered both for the Golf and Golf Variant in Comfortline and Highline specifications in Europe, plus in the special SOUND model version. Prices for the Golf start at €23,725 (US$27,817) and for the Golf Variant at €25,775 (US$30,220) in combination with the six-speed manual gearbox. With the seven-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG), the price list starts at €25,725 (US$30,162) for the Golf and €27,775 (US$32,565) for the Golf Variant.