« Michigan State team identifies new enzyme to boost seed oil production for biofuels | Main | Austin study teases out changes in behavior in wake of suspension of Uber and Lyft service »
Jabil and eyeSight Technologies partner to develop next-generation in-car sensing technology
14 August 2017
Jabil Inc. and eyeSight Technologies are partnering to develop next-generation in-car sensing technology that delivers the advanced levels of driver monitoring and gesture control. The partnership combines Jabil’s automotive-grade optics capabilities with eyeSight’s computer vision and deep learning software. Together, Jabil and eyeSight are developing a system that assesses the presence of an active and aware driver and improves human-machine interface (HMI).
Jabil computational camera modules provide the core for image capture; eyeSight’s automotive solution uses eyelid and iris tracking to monitor driver awareness. The combined hardware and software system operates with sub-pixel accuracy enabling higher-resolution driver monitoring.
The accuracy of the camera modules, together with intelligent software, allows the system to be smaller, resulting in reduced weight and footprint.
The scalable system, which can be integrated into existing cockpit electronics, uses time-of-flight and infrared capabilities to enable:
Driver identification - facial recognition, gender and age
Driver attentiveness - head pose, posture, eyelid tracking and mood
Driver distraction - iris tracking, gaze tracking
Gesture control - touch-free control of navigation, infotainment, HVAC, etc.
August 14, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments