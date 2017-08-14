« Infiniti reveals Prototype 9 open-wheeled electric retro roadster; new 30 kWh pack, prototype motor | Main

Ryder to be exclusive sales channel partner and service provider for electric truck maker Chanje Energy; first orders

14 August 2017

Ryder System, Inc. will become the exclusive sales channel partner and service provider for Chanje, a new California based medium-duty electric vehicle (EV) and energy services company. (Earlier post.) As part of their future technology strategy, Ryder has placed its initial order of Chanje vehicles, the first of which will be distributed to Ryder locations in strategic US markets and be available for ChoiceLease customers in the coming weeks. Additionally, a portion of the new vehicles will be added to Ryder’s commercial rental fleet so that customers will have the opportunity to experience Chanje’s advanced vehicle technology on a short-term basis.

Chanje is the first company in North America to offer large-scale fleets of electric medium-duty trucks. Chanje’s electric vehicles offer class-leading payload and cargo capacity, as well as zero exhaust emissions. Ryder will also offer a combination of comprehensive and preventive maintenance solutions as part of Ryder’s SelectCare fleet maintenance portfolio.

Chanje’s first vehicle will be an all-electric large delivery style van, a medium-duty truck equipped to haul up to 6,000 pounds and up to 580 cubic feet of cargo, all with zero tailpipe emissions. Chanje vehicles are designed to be electric from the ground up, making them inherently more efficient than retrofit electric vehicles. Ryder will work with Chanje to develop charging infrastructure for the vehicles, with a focus on using renewable energy.