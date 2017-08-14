« VTT to develop intelligent transport systems in cooperation with ITS Russia; automated driving; links to China | Main | ChargEVC: New Jersey plug-in electric vehicle registration up 79% for MY 2016 vehicles over 2015 »

Print this post

Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox establish JV for high-precision GNSS positioning services; automated driving

14 August 2017

Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox have created Sapcorda Services GmbH, a joint venture that will bring high precision GNSS (global navigation satellite system) positioning services to mass-market applications. Sapcorda will offer globally available GNSS positioning services via internet and satellite broadcast and will enable accurate GNSS positioning at centimeter level. The services are designed to serve high-volume automotive, industrial and consumer markets.

The real-time correction data service will be delivered in a public, open format and is not bound to receiver hardware or systems. More information will be made available later this year.

The four parties said that existing solutions for GNSS positioning services do not meet the needs of emerging high-precision GNSS mass markets. As a result, they decided to partner to facilitate the establishment of a worldwide available and affordable solution for system integrators, OEMs and receiver manufacturers. Each partner brings its unique expertise to the JV.

We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners in this joint venture. Together, we want to create a GNSS positioning service that fully supports the requirements for positioning sensors in the automotive sector. Only with built-in safety and the highest levels of precision will we be able to make automated driving reality. —Jumana Al-Sibai, member of the executive management of the Chassis Systems Control division of the Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric aims to create a border-less global market for high precision positioning systems where receivers will be able to enjoy real-time correction data services potentially interoperable with the Japanese government’s “Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS)” [earlier post] via the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System. We believe that this venture will accelerate adoption of automated driving and safe driving support. —Masamitsu Okamura, Executive Officer in charge of Electronic Systems at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Geo++ is a leading supplier of GNSS software for positioning applications. Geo++ invented network RTK (Real Time Kinematic) in the early 90’s and has ever since kept technology leadership in the field of GNSS augmentation leading to the development of SSR (State Space Representation).