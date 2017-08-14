« New Federal-Mogul Powertrain high thermal conductivity seats and guides keep engine valves cooler; improved combustion, lower emissions | Main | Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox establish JV for high-precision GNSS positioning services; automated driving »

Print this post

VTT to develop intelligent transport systems in cooperation with ITS Russia; automated driving; links to China

14 August 2017

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd and ITS Russia have signed a partnership agreement concerning the development of intelligent transport systems (ITS). The objective of Project CAVLANE is to develop new services, products and standards for border crossings in particular. CAVLANE is linked to an initiative of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to create a roadmap for transport solutions that support automated driving as well as to the Autonet-2 scientific and technical initiative.

Businesses from all over Europe are hoped to join the partnership.

The goal is to promote automated driving and therefore to prepare for the advent of robotic cars with varying degrees of autonomy. VTT has a long history of developing the reliability and safety of autonomous cars. —Erja Turunen, Executive Vice President, VTT

The project involve testing ITS services for drivers before and after border crossings, such as queue cautions that are hoped to make traffic flow more smoothly at the Nuijamaa border crossing point and standardized EU V2V warning messages.

Project CAVLANE has already helped to network a number of Finnish organizations and businesses. VTT is in charge of coordinating the national business consortium, which currently consists of Indagon, Nokia, Vediafi, Dynniq and Infotripla.

The Finnish Transport Safety Agency’s TrafficLab and the Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications launched a project aimed at enabling new transport services for cross-border transport in May.

Finland as an ITS gateway to China. The aim is to link CAVLANE to an ITS route sponsored by the Russian Government, which would begin from the biggest cities in Finland and run via Helsinki to Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan and China.