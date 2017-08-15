« Finnish NGO UFF to use Neste Renewable Diesel in trucks | Main | New Flyer advances second year production of diesel-electric hybrids for SEPTA; IAP II electrification »
BYD wins first major ebus contract in Israel
15 August 2017
BYD has secured its first major pure electric bus order in Israel. A fleet of 17 single-deck 12m buses will service the northern port city of Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city. The buses will be operated by Egged, Israel’s largest bus operator with almost 3,000 buses.
The buses were purchased after BYD won a competitive tender process. The success follows trials of a BYD single-decker which has been operating in Tel Aviv, Israel’s second largest city, since 2013. In Haifa, the new fleet is expected to cover 200 km (124 miles) per bus per day.
This is a very significant development for BYD – a new country for us which recognizes the strength of the BYD product. And it’s important to note that it’s the good experience over four years of our trial bus in Tel Aviv that led to this week’s announcement. The proven technology following our existing orders and extensive trials programme will lead us to further sales success in many of the cities in our region that are only now implementing the green transportation that we see in Haifa.—Isbrand Ho, Managing Director of BYD Europe
August 15, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
Comments
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
A hand to BYD and Warren Buffet, the largest current e-bus and battery manufacturer.
The BYD e-bus was sucessfully tried in 4 or 5 of our cities but we will pay up to 200% more for Canadian Volvo e-buses, to respect our unwritten/nonexistant (Buy Canada) regulation and create jobs for our incoming (500+/day) illegal south border jumping immigrants.
Posted by: HarveyD | August 15, 2017 at 07:58 AM