BYD wins first major ebus contract in Israel

15 August 2017

BYD has secured its first major pure electric bus order in Israel. A fleet of 17 single-deck 12m buses will service the northern port city of Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city. The buses will be operated by Egged, Israel’s largest bus operator with almost 3,000 buses.

The buses were purchased after BYD won a competitive tender process. The success follows trials of a BYD single-decker which has been operating in Tel Aviv, Israel’s second largest city, since 2013. In Haifa, the new fleet is expected to cover 200 km (124 miles) per bus per day.