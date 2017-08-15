« Nissan Germany offering €2,000 scrappage bonus for Euro 1-4 diesels with EV buy | Main | Finnish NGO UFF to use Neste Renewable Diesel in trucks »

Chevy Equinox diesel offers EPA-rated 39 mpg hwy; starts at $31,435

15 August 2017

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox offers an EPA-certified 39 mpg (6.03 l/100 km) on the highway (FWD model) with the available 1.6L turbo-diesel engine. (Earlier post.)

GM expects that number to top the segment in highway fuel economy, with greater highway mileage than the 2017 Toyota RAV4 hybrid (30 mpg) and Nissan Rogue hybrid (35 mpg FWD). A 577-mile cruising range (FWD) also means the Equinox diesel can drive farther between fill-ups.

The new turbo-diesel engine is part of Equinox’s trio of all-turbocharged propulsion systems. It is SAE-certified at 240 lb-ft of torque (325 N·m) and incorporates a variable-geometry turbocharger that helps generate strong torque at low rpm and more horsepower at higher rpm. The engine. mated with a six-speed automatic transmission, also features stop/start technology to optimize efficiency in stop-and-go driving and it is compatible with B20 bio-diesel fuel.

It is very fun to drive, with torque on demand at all speeds. In fact, the engine delivers 90 percent of peak torque between 1,500 and 3,250 rpm. The strong torque provides the feeling of a larger engine, with exceptional smoothness and quietness. —Dan Nicholson, vice president of Global Propulsion Systems

The 1.6L is a clean-sheet redesign developed entirely within General Motors, including the engine control system. Development was driven from GM’s diesel product center in Torino, Italy, and involved more than 24,000 hours of computational analysis, while simulated and real-world testing totaled more than 4.35 million miles of driving.

Built with an aluminum block and head, the engine features a new combustion system (with variable swirl) and is also equipped with a variable displacement oil pump and ECU-controlled piston cooling jets.

A variable-vane turbocharger enables the engine to deliver more power with lower exhaust emissions and no decrease in overall fuel efficiency.

NO x emissions are controlled via a Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) after-treatment system that uses urea-based Diesel (Emission) Exhaust Fluid (DEF). Electrically heated lines feed the DEF to the emission system to ensure adequate delivery in cold weather.

The 2018 Equinox is on sale now, starting at $24,475 (including destination charge). Pricing for the turbo-diesel engine starts at $31,435 (including destination) when it goes on sale this fall. Tax, title, license and dealer fees extra.

Equinox sales have reached nearly 2 million since its launch and it is Chevrolet’s second-best selling vehicle, after the Silverado.