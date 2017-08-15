« Chevy Equinox diesel offers EPA-rated 39 mpg hwy; starts at $31,435 | Main | BYD wins first major ebus contract in Israel »

Finnish NGO UFF to use Neste Renewable Diesel in trucks

15 August 2017

UFF (U-landshjälp från Folk till Folk i Finland rf), a Finnish non-profit environmental and development organization, will use Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced entirely from waste and residues, to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced in UFF’s logistics chain. UFF is an organization that recycles clothing for non-profit purposes, and the organization’s logistics chain covers the whole of Finland. In collecting clothes for recycling and reuse, UFF clocks up about 800,000-900,000 kilometers annually with its own vehicles.

In addition to supporting sustainable development, reducing the effects of climate change is also a cornerstone of our organization’s work. It is very natural for us to start using Neste MY Renewable Diesel, which is a fuel innovation that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 90 percent. Up until now no similar solution has been available at all, so we are very excited about this partnership. —UFF’s CEO Virve Kivi

Neste MY Renewable Diesel can be used in all diesel vehicles, and it is completely compatible with all current diesel grades. It can be added to the fuel tank even if there is some traditional fossil diesel still in the tank. In terms of all of its properties, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is better than or at least as good as the world’s leading traditional fossil diesels, and it is much more environmentally sound. Its leading properties ensure cleaner combustion and reduce engine noise and local emissions.

Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL technology can be used for producing premium-quality renewable diesel and other renewable products from almost any waste fat or vegetable oil. The raw material base that Neste uses to produce its renewable diesel includes more than 10 raw materials. The company is engaged in continuous development to further expand the raw material base.