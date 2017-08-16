« Deutsche Post DHL Group, Ford unveil early build StreetScooter WORK XL electric delivery van; 150 pre-production vehicles | Main | Hyundai Mobis develops on-board bi-directional charger for V2G applications »

New pilot trial of UQM PowerPhase Electric Drivetrain System (DT) with European transit bus OEM

16 August 2017

UQM Technologies Inc. announced a European OEM will conduct a pilot trial of the UQM full electric drivetrain solution, the PowerPhase DT. The OEM will be running two of the DT systems for evaluation with the long term goal of an all-electric transit bus production program.

The UQM PowerPhase DT pairs any of UQM’s PowerPhase HD propulsion systems with Eaton’s two-speed transmission and Pi Innovo’s transmission control unit. All combined, this is a bolt-on, fully electric drivetrain system.

The UQM drivetrain also addresses the need for full transmission EV systems, as enhanced performance and efficiency requirements are mandated by customer drive cycles, battery costs and stringent environmental regulations.

The UQM drivetrain in the PowerPhase DT provides a greater speed and torque range than direct drive systems, allowing smaller electric motors to drive large vehicles. The UQM electric drivetrain system also allows for improved packaging, greater efficiency, greater payload capacity and lower cost when compared with direct drive or single-speed drivetrain strategies, the company said.

As battery costs rapidly decrease, heavy-duty commercial and transit markets see the economic potential of electric drive vehicles compared to large diesel engines and multispeed transmissions. Fuel savings of pure electric vehicles (>20 mpg equivalent) compared with traditional diesel (4 mpg) and hybrid systems (6 mpg) is enough to quickly recover the investment in an electric drive, UQM noted.