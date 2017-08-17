« Hyundai previews near-production-ready next-gen fuel cell SUV; new eco-vehicle development roadmap | Main

Chart, Ground Force Worldwide deliver first LNG/diesel dual fueling vehicle

17 August 2017

Chart and Ground Force Worldwide (GFW) have launched of the first dual LNG/diesel fueling truck, designed and built for a large rock quarry customer in Florida. The customer is using the vehicle as a fueling solution for their recently converted fleet of haul trucks, which were retro-fitted with LNG conversions.

The truck is based on a Kenworth T800 and Chart’s Orca unit, which celebrates its 21st birthday this year. Orca originally was developed as an efficient way of delivering packaged atmospheric gases.

The two companies hadn’t worked together previously and this was GFW’s first excursion into LNG and cryogenics. The partners have been able to gather information from the field with the quarry reportedly impressed with the unit’s build quality and an ability to fuel 50% faster than with its previous system.