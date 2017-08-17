« Upgraded diesel engine joins Honda Civic line-up in Europe | Main

Continental develops digital “CB Radio 2.0” VoicR app

17 August 2017

Continental’s new VoicR app enhances communication especially for drivers and fleets. Users record short voice messages and send them to persons nearby or to users all over the world. As known from the analog CB radio, VoicR uses predefined public channels as well as personalized channels. This direct communication between connected users allows service providers the quick and targeted implementation of customer demands.

Taxi drivers, for example, can exchange information with other traffic participants via smartphone software and are informed about the traffic situation in advance. Logistics companies can send requests to drivers who still have space on their loading platforms and fleet managers can dispose urgent inquiries faster.

Furthermore, with the VoicR app, Continental is offering the option to create personalized channels defined by the user which meet their needs and whose range can also be specified. This could include channels to communicate within a vehicle fleet as well as the fleet manager with specific customers or destinations.

Thus, with the VoicR app, Continental is transforming the 40-year-old analog CB radio technology into a social ad-hoc network for the exchange of location-based voice messages in real-time. By using an “Internet of Everything” (IoE)-style, so called publication and subscription network, VoicR provides safe and efficient communication and regular information updates along a driving route.